Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cancom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of CCCMF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Cancom has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $29.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

