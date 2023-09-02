Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cancom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Cancom Company Profile
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.
