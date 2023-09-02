Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $107,817. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

