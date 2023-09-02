CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 123.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 284.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $213.18. 486,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

