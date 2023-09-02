CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.50 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $32.47 million and $5.50 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,883.63 or 1.00047913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04030912 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $5,925,552.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.