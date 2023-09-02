Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

