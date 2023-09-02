Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NYSE CHE opened at $512.49 on Wednesday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $574.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.47 and a 200 day moving average of $533.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

