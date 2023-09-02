Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

