CIBC Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$93.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.35.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$88.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$61.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.1131601 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,235. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

