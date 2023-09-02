Citigroup Boosts UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $7.37

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered UP Fintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

UP Fintech Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.67 million, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

