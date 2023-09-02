Citigroup Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $61.50

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $61.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.18.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $68.90.

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,287,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

