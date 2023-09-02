Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $41.59. 12,413,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,444,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.