Citigroup Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $65.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.40.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $985,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,778,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $985,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,778,022.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,202 shares of company stock worth $38,335,120. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

