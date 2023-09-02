Citigroup Increases PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $125.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDD. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. PDD has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PDD by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $501,089,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDD by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,492 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

