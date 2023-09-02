Citigroup Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.45.

DDOG opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.88, a PEG ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,100,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,658,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,570,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,859,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,100,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,658,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,570,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,144,962 shares of company stock valued at $109,526,963. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

