Citigroup Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $105.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,359 shares of company stock valued at $125,188 and sold 37,088 shares valued at $3,608,449. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

