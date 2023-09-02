Citigroup Raises AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $7.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVPT. TheStreet raised AvePoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AvePoint from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.3 %

AVPT opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $27,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,790,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,669,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 891.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 353,546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

