Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 11,256 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $324,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.02. 520,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.94 and a 200 day moving average of $286.46.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

