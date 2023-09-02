Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 499.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 984,853 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

