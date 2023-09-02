CLSA Raises PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $114.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CLSA from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. PDD has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

