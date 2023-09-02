CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,002,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. 838,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,140. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

