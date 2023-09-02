Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 456,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,354% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Code Chain New Continent Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Free Report) by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 21.42% of Code Chain New Continent worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.