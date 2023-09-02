Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $45,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $45,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $581,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $1,575,162 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

