Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CGNX stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cognex by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 449,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 163,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

