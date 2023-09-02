Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.83% of Compass Diversified worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $632,751,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 45,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,007,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 326,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,365.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 256.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

