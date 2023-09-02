Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Comstock stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.95. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
