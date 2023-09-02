Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Comstock stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.95. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

