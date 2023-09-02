Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $148.20. 3,357,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. The firm has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.71. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

