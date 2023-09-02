Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $13.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.01. 132,541,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,809,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62. The company has a market cap of $777.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.