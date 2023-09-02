Corp Acciona Energias Renovable (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Corp Acciona Energias Renovable (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Corp Acciona Energias Renovable Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRPAF opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Corp Acciona Energias Renovable has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $27.41.
