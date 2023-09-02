Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CXT

Crane NXT Stock Up 1.7 %

Crane NXT stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.80 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cristen L. Kogl bought 1,000 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.