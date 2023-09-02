CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.62 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $4.62 million and $9.45 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00161947 USD and is up 34.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.