Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 5,890 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 227.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

