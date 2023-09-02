Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,357,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

