Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $404,000 Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 39,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $386,743,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.6 %

CACC stock opened at $498.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 16.47 and a quick ratio of 16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.98 and a 200-day moving average of $474.59. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 48.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $3,568,406.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,995 shares in the company, valued at $631,708,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,278 shares of company stock worth $46,362,841. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

