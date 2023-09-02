Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 1,842 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2,392.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $296.55 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $307.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

