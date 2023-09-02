Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,245,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,718,000 after purchasing an additional 376,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,758,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 931,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after acquiring an additional 246,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $75.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

