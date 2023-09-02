Dero Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,785.04 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00010599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $37.88 million and $8,785.04 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,808.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00247478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00774253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00543854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00059737 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00120292 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,849,174 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

