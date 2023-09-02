Desjardins Cuts Sayona Mining (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) Price Target to $0.25

Sayona Mining (OTCMKTS:SYAXF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from $0.30 to $0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sayona Mining Stock Performance

Sayona Mining stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Sayona Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Sayona Mining Company Profile

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

