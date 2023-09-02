Desjardins Cuts Sayona Mining (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) Price Target to $0.25

Sayona Mining (OTCMKTS:SYAXF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from $0.30 to $0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sayona Mining Stock Performance
Sayona Mining stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Sayona Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
Sayona Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sayona Mining
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.