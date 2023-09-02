Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $65.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

Get Ambarella alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $347,774.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 170,349 shares in the company, valued at $13,936,251.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,494 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 264,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.