Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as high as C$5.84. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 14,290 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$376.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.48.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.20 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4361702 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.17%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Stories

