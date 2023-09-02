DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Decreased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,643 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 3.7% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $24,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,366,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,702,000 after buying an additional 40,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after acquiring an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DKS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,232. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.