Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Arch Capital Group worth $215,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.