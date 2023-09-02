Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Charter Communications worth $219,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,666 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after purchasing an additional 288,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $422.32 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $452.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.15.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

