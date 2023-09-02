Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,913,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $237,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 675,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 231,222 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 188,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 194,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile



Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

