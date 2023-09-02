Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,042,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $229,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

