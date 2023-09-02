Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of McKesson worth $208,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $412.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.85. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

