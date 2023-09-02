Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $231.04 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.72% of Nexstar Media Group worth $231,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,909,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.94. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $67,498.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,609.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,901 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.