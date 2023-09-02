Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 104,372 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of W. P. Carey worth $221,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,665,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $65.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $87.30.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

