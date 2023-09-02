Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,920,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066,468 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.63% of Hecla Mining worth $214,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,579,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 5.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 49.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,017,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,846 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HL. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

