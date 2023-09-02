Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,701,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.62% of American Equity Investment Life worth $244,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 263,893 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.