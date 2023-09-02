Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,460 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Hub Group worth $204,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

